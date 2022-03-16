The US Ambassador to Israel excoriated Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria, calling it “stupid” and “infuriating”, during an online webinar with the left-wing Peace Now organization’s American branch.

Ambassador Thomas Nides appeared live on the webinar hosted Tuesday night by Americans for Peace Now, calling for steps to make Israel a “more equitable place” and strongly emphasizing his support for Palestinian statehood as part of a two-state solution.

“My north star is… I am focused on strengthening a democratic, Jewish state - however, to do that, we must have a two-state solution.”

“If we lose sight of the two-state solution, if we talk about a one-state solution, if we talk about anything but the two-state solution, it is not good for the Palestinians, it is certainly not good for Israel, it is not good for the Jews – it is not good for anyone.”

“In every speech and in every conversation, I talk about the need to focus and make sure we don’t lose sight of the two-state solution.”

"We can't do stupid things that impede us for a two-state solution. We can't have the Israelis doing settlement growth in east Jerusalem or the West Bank," Nides continued.

"I'm a bit of a nag on this, including the idea of settlement growth – which infuriates me, when they do things – just infuriates the situation, both in east Jerusalem and the West Bank.”