In addition to receiving scholarships and room and board, the fund’s beneficiaries will also have access to counseling as well as a supportive space where they can feel safe and secure during a time when nothing feels certain.

Both Tel Aviv University and Hebrew University have taken similar steps.

“While undoubtedly the national government and others will surely provide additional resources over time as the magnitude of the need grows, we felt that it is our responsibility to step forward immediately to provide support to those we can help directly by giving them immediate direct access to participate in our community of scholars as they begin new chapters in Israel,” said University of Haifa Board of Governors Chairman Bradley M. Bloom and University of Haifa President Prof. Ron Robin.

University of Haifa has also established the new Ukraine Emergency Fellowship at the University’s Haifa Center for German and European Studies. The one-year, $30,000 fellowship is available for one scientist from Ukraine with a background in the humanities, social sciences, or law (with a doctorate). The fellowship is funded by the German Academic Exchange Service and the personal philanthropy of the head of the Haifa Center.

“We hope that others around the world will join us and give these people in need a home from where they can regroup in dignity, continue their careers, and can continue to be part of the academic and social leadership of Ukraine, if only from a safe distance,” said Katharina Konarek, Academic Coordinator at the Haifa Center for German and European Studies.