The Trauma Unit at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center has triaged three female patients evacuated from war-ravaged regions in Ukraine who are now being treated in the hospital. The evacuation mission was performed by Hatzolah Air with Shaare Zedek physicians being regularly updated on their conditions throughout the process.

The three patients are a 30 year old woman with injuries to the extremities after her home in Chernihiv was hit by a rocket, an 85 year old woman Holocaust survivor in stable condition, and a 97 year old woman also in stable condition who decided to make aliya with her family in light of the immediate danger to their lives.

Shaare Zedek Director General Prof. Ofer Merin added, “It is a source of pride to be called upon to treat these patients and to be a part of the international medical effort during these deeply trying times. Shaare Zedek is uniquely positioned to contribute to helping save lives wherever in the world the need exists, and I thank Hatzolah Air for their pivotal role in this mission and to all our staff who responded to the call.”

Dr. Alon Schwartz, Director of the Shaare Zedek Trauma Unit said, “The patients were triaged in the Trauma Unit and after initial observation to determine their conditions were stable, they have been transferred to our inpatient units. In tandem with our social work teams, we are ensuring they are receiving optimal care for both their medical and emotional needs.”

Aaron Adler, CEO of Hatzolah Air commented, “This marks the completion of a complex rescue and aid mission enabling these three women to make it to Israel. The entire mission was performed in coordination with Shaare Zedek who we have a long-lasting relationship with and we know they will be treated with the care they need and deserve. We continue to rescue and evacuate more patients from the war-struck areas to ensure they are