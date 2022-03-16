באוסטרליה כבר פורים חנה סלאוין

The Jewish community in Sydney, Australia marked the Purim festival Wednesday with the reading of the Megillah, being the first ones worldwide to start the holiday of Purim.

As Purim is a time of giving and inclusion, Sydney launches into a huge giving project headed by Rabbi Chaim Levy of Sydney’s Shul and Tomer Hemed of the Israeli National team and the Australian Premier League.

Hundreds of children from the community have been packing gift bags together with writing heartwarming notes for children in hospital to be distributed over the Purim holiday.

Over 2,000 packages are already on their way to Sydney hospitals, and the distribution will continue over the next coming days. Although visitors are still not permitted in hospitals, the joy of the holiday will reach everyone.

“The essence of the holiday is finding the hidden miracles in our lives despite the challenges... what better way to celebrate then giving back to these young children,” says Rabbi Chaim Levy.