The US Senate voted Tuesday to approve a bill that would end the practice of Daylight Savings Time, permanently fixing the clock and ending the twice-a-year shift.

The upper chamber of Congress voted unanimously to back the Sunshine Protection Act, drafted by Marco Rubio (R-Fl.) in 2019 and originally co-sponsored 15 senators from both sides of the aisle.

The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for a vote.

If passed and signed into law, the Sunshine Protection Act would fix the clock beginning in November 2023, ending the practice of moving the clock forward one hour every spring and back one hour every fall.

Senator Rubio cited the needs of industries including the transportation and air travel sectors in drawing up long-term schedules for the delay in implementation.

First implemented in the early 20th century, Daylight Savings Time was adopted by the German and Austro-Hungarian empires during World War I, based on projections that the practice would reduce energy consumption, thus freeing up coal for the war effort.

The US adopted the practice two years later, but did not standardize its use until 1966, with some states observing DST and others refraining from implementing it.

In 1966, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act, setting time zones and a uniform biannual change to the clock, though some states continued to exempt themselves from the practice.