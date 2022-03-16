A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute for Channel 12 News shows that 25% of the public believe that only refugees from Ukraine who are entitled under the Law of Return should be absorbed in Israel.

24% of respondents said they support strict adherence to the quotas set by the government for the absorption of refugees. A similar number of respondents argued that absorption quotas should be increased and 13% responded that, in their opinion, refugees should be allowed to enter Israel without restriction.

Regarding Israel's position on the war in Ukraine, 53% answered that the current policy should be maintained. 25% argued that there should be more identification with Ukraine and 65% thought that it would be better to identify less with the Ukrainians.

41% of the public support the Israeli mediation between Russia and Ukraine, while 44% oppose it - with the division being mainly political.

The poll also shows that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's involvement in mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine has an effect on the number of Knesset seats Yamina would win in an election. While in previous polls Yamina won 5 Knesset seats, the current poll has it strengthened by two seats.

The data show that if elections were to be held today, the Likud would win 34 seats, Yesh Atid 17, Shas 9, Yamina 7, Blue and White with 7, Labor with 7, the Religious Zionist Party - 7, and United Torah Judaism with 7 seats as well.

Yisrael Beytenu receives 6 seats, as does the predominantly Arab Joint List party which also wins 6, Ra’am has 5, Meretz 4 and New Hope 4.