More than 100,000 Britons have volunteered their spare rooms and homes to Ukrainian refugees within the first day of a new program called Homes for Ukraine.

Just hours after the program's website launched, the site crashed due to overwhelming traffic.

According to the UN's refugee agency, over three million people have fled Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities. Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said that there would be no limit on how many Ukrainians could enter the UK under the scheme, adding that the UK has a history of "supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours."

The Homes for Ukraine scheme addresses those in the UK who have a spare room or a separate self-contained unit that is unoccupied, who are being asked to offer to house Ukrainians for a period of at least six months, and will receive government compensation for doing so - £350 per month, tax-free. Hosts will not be expected to provide food or additional expenses.

The program's website states: "This bespoke scheme will offer a route to those who want to come to the UK who have someone here willing to provide them with a home."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on social media: “Thank you to everyone across the country who has stepped up to offer their help so far. It’s fantastic that over 100,000 people and organisations have recorded their interest in supporting Ukrainians fleeing the war through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.”