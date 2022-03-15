US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides told the PeaceNowUS organization that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had coordinated all of his actions regarding the war in Ukraine with the White House.

Nides stated that Bennett did not take any action "without talking to the White House" first.

"We have no complaints about him as a mediator," he said.

Niles added that the Israelis had done everything the Americans asked them to do about Russia.

Earlier, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy offered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the Knesset Members via video conference on Sunday evening.

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov requested an urgent meeting with Knesset Speaker Levy in light of the expected speech by they Ukrainian President to the Knesset on Sunday.