Pierre Zakrzewski, a cameraman working with Fox News, has been killed in Ukraine.

According to Fox News Media's CEO, the vehicle in which Zakrzewski and fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall were traveling was struck by "incoming fire" outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Hall was wounded and as of Monday was still in hospital.

The source of the attack is apparently unclear.

Zakrzewski was a veteran reporter who had covered many global conflicts, including those in Afghanistan and Syria.

Suzanne Scott, Fox's CEO, said that Zakrzewski's "passion and talent as a journalist" was "unmatched."

"Today is a heartbreaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news," she added.