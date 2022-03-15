MK Itamar Ben Gvir
MK Itamar Ben Gvir Anonymous

This morning, an Arab youth ripped out the flag of the State of Israel hoisted over the office of the chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The young Arab man arrived at MK Ben Gvir's office in the morning, when Ben-Gvir was away from his office, and carried out his wicked plot in front of the police who were watching.

After a few seconds, Israeli police officers got out of the police car parked in front of Ben-Gvir's office, detained the suspect who took the flag, and searched him.

MK Ben-Gvir, responded: "Whoever rips out a flag without any problem, can also throw Molotov cocktails and endanger human life. He belongs in prison, and it is a pity that the police who were there did not arrest him before he managed to carry out his wicked plot."

תלישת הדגל מלשכתו של איתמר בן גביר דוברות

