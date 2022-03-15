This morning, an Arab youth ripped out the flag of the State of Israel hoisted over the office of the chairman of Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The young Arab man arrived at MK Ben Gvir's office in the morning, when Ben-Gvir was away from his office, and carried out his wicked plot in front of the police who were watching.

After a few seconds, Israeli police officers got out of the police car parked in front of Ben-Gvir's office, detained the suspect who took the flag, and searched him.

MK Ben-Gvir, responded: "Whoever rips out a flag without any problem, can also throw Molotov cocktails and endanger human life. He belongs in prison, and it is a pity that the police who were there did not arrest him before he managed to carry out his wicked plot."