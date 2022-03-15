A 21-year old woman allegedly attacked her date with a knife at a Nevada hotel in revenge for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The suspect, who local police identified as Nika Nikoubin, met the victim through the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” They subsequently booked a hotel rom at Sunset Station, a hotel and casino in Henderson, Nevada, Fox5 Vegas reported.

Nikoubin, 21, allegedly attacked the victim in their room, stabbing him twice in the neck.

The arrest report stated that she told the police that she stabbed him “for revenge against U.S. troops for the killing of Qassem Soleimani in 2020.”

According to the New York Post, Nikoubin took a knife out of the nightstand and stabbed the man on the side of his neck. The vicim pushed Nikoubin out of the way and screamed, “What are you doing?” She then fled the room. He called the police and reported the attack.

Soleimani, the head of the IRGC's Quds Force, was killed in January 2020 in Iraq. After his death by drone strike at Baghdad International Airport, President Donald Trump said that he was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

The victim’s wounds were not serious and he did not need to go to this hospital.

Nikoubin told the police that she had attempted only to injure the victim but not to kill him.

She was charged with attempted murder, burglary and assault, and is being held on $60,000 oil.

While police have not provided any additional information about the victim or why Nikoubin chose him, Creech Air Force Base is nearby. Many missions, such as the one that took out Soleimani, originate from the base.