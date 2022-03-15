Rabbi Boruch Mordechai Ezrachi is joining hands with four other massive Rabbinical figures with a very special cause this Jewish month of Adar: Helping frum Ukranian refugees who are on their way to Israel.

The Rabbis explain that these families had to suddenly leave everything behind, boarding the airplane with nothing but the shirts on their backs. They left behind homes, property, and businesses that they have been working on for years. And now, they will arrive in Israel with nothing but tears in their eyes and a hopeful prayer on their lips.

The Rabbis urge readers to donate matanos l’evyonim [charity given on Purim] to help these families who are in desperate need of help, and have extended a beautiful Blessing for those who do so:

“And all the contributors to saving these families should merit to be saved from all harsh decrees and illness, and merit to raise their children to Torah, the canopy, and good deeds, with enjoyment & pride!“

Readers can join via Vaad HaRabbanim’s fund page to help their fellow Jew when they need it most.