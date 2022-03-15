The fear of experiencing radioactive fallout from a nuclear strike or from an accidental or purposeful attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant has led to skyrocketing demand for potassium iodide pills, CNN Business reported.

Potassium iodide has been approved for decades as a medication to take in the event of radioactive fallout to protect thyroid glands which if exposed to dangerous levels of radionuclides may result in thyroid cancer. By flooding the body with potassium iodide – a stable form of iodide – prior to a large exposure to radiation, the thyroid is prevented from taking in radioiodine (radioactive iodine) resulting from nuclear fission.

If a nuclear event occurs in which a dangerous level of radio iodine is released into the air, which would end up int he lungs, water, soil and planets, using potassium iodide would be necessary. This is due to the fact that, according to the CDC, the thyroid cannot on its own distinguish between regular iodine and radioactive iodine, which is extremely harmful.

However, the CDC cautions that the pills don’t protect 100 percent from fallout, and that a dose only offers 24 hour protection.

With a surge in interest in purchasing potassium iodide as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, American manufacturers have had their supplies of the product dwindle or are out of stock as huge amounts have been purchased by those worried about nuclear war.

This has caused prices to skyrocket. While boxes normally sell for around $15, there are listings online for as much as $90.

Some companies are currently out of stock of the product, with millions of tablets sold in February. Buyers included individuals, hospitals, governments, and those looking to cash in by reselling the pills at an inflated price.

The U.S. military also regularly stockpiles potassium iodide in case of emergency.