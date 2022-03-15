Purim is supposed to be a happy time. But for many families, it’s the most disappointing time of year. Families living in poverty often have to choose between getting their child a costume for the holiday, and having a large enough meal. One Mom in particular, “Mindy” from Jerusalem, tells her story:

“Purim is supposed to be happy, but it breaks my heart that I’m not able to afford a nice meal for the holiday. Ever since I got diagnosed with cancer and lost my job we always come up short. This time of year is the hardest.”

However, Mindy is not alone: She has the support of one of the biggest rabbis in the world. Rav Reuven Elbaz has opened a matanot l’evyonim fund for all those who come to him seeking help. Among this group are parents and children who are painfully poor, who simply want to have a happy Purim.

Money collected via the fund will be distributed on the day of Purim, in keeping with the laws of the mitzvah. “Looking at their fridges you could cry,” says the Rav in a video message. “When you are happy, think of them.”

Readers can show that they have not forgotten their neighbors by doing the mitzvah of matanot l'evyonim