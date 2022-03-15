Shas MK Michael Malkieli excoriated the Bennett government Tuesday, accusing it of committing “political revenge” against the haredi sector with its decision Monday to redirect plans for new haredi housing.

“Not everyone needs to live in the center,” said Malkieli in an interview with the haredi Radio Kol Hai outlet Tuesday morning. “But when there already a plan for the haredi sector in Kiryat Gat, which has been put together over years, and then all of the sudden you come in at the last second and take it away, that is an act of political revenge.”

“Kiryat Gat will get residents, it’s not going to remain an open space, but it won’t be allotted to the haredi sector. No professional decision-making was done here.”

“I can’t say I’m shocked, it is in keeping with dozens of other similar decisions by the government which were made based on political considerations.”

On Monday, the cabinet approved a resolution proposing the establishment of a new haredi city in Kasif, in the Negev.

According to the resolution, it has been decided to "establish a new urban settlement with a haredi character in Kasif, in the area of ​​the Tel Arad junction in the Negev, north-west of the intersection of Road 31 with Road 80, in an area spanning ​​7,000 dunams."

The new town, which is projected to eventually house 100,000 to 125,000 people, will come in lieu of an alternative program, endorsed by the previous government, which would have established a new haredi neighborhood in west Kiryat Gat, far closer to central Israel.