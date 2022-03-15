The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) on Tuesday said it is coordinating relief efforts to help thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

"The Conference of European Rabbis is doing all it can to offer humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees," said Poland's Chief Rabbi Michael Schudrich, speaking on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis.

"We are coordinating relief efforts in Warsaw, Moldova, and Romania, successfully absorbing thousands of people who have fled, providing them with much needed clothes, food, and shelter.

"I am proud that a number of the CER’s leading rabbis have travelled to Warsaw to lend their support and truly humbled that in a spectacular display of unity, our rabbis across the continent have mobilized their communities to come to the aid of those suffering."

Rabbi Schudrich added, "As we approach Purim this week, I echo the words of Queen Esther who proclaimed, ‘How can I see the evil that will befall the people?!’ The CER and its communities have answered this call and are tirelessly assisting those in need. The displaced and endangered need our help."