As reported by Channel 12 News, the Department of Internal Police Investigations (Machash) has opened an investigation into the death of a 27-year-old Rahat resident killed during a Border Police and GSS operation early this morning (Tuesday).

The undercover officers were operating in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat last night, near Be’er Sheva, in a mission to arrest two suspects. The officers were fired upon and returned fire, shooting the man.

The man was evacuated for medical treatment, but Magen David Adom staff who arrived at the scene were forced to declare his death.

There were no casualties to the officers, and they seized the man's pistol along with a cartridge and ammunition. It is not clear if he used it against the officers.

As stated, this was a joint mission of the General Security Service (GSS) and the Border Police's undercover unit to arrest two suspects on security grounds. The officers were fired upon by three suspects.

After being shot, the man was caught with a gun in his hand - but it is not clear if he used it to fire upon the officers. Two more suspects escaped. The main target of arrest escaped and was not apprehended.

Channel 12 reported that Machash will investigate whether the 27-year-old Rahat resident was a bystander or was actively involved in the incident.

The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, responded to the report:

"They did not investigate [the circumstances leading to the death of Ahuvya] Sandak, but when they shoot at police officers, they run to investigate. A ‘cleaning of the stables’ [i.e. of corruption] needs to be done in Machash."

MK Ben Gvir added: "The police officers who defended their lives and responded with fire, deserve a medal. It is inconceivable that Machash would open an investigation against them."

A similar terrorist arrest was reported earlier today by Israel National News.

Border Police undercover officers arrested a wanted terrorist for questioning in the Balata refugee camp last night (Tuesday), and an M-16 rifle was found in his possession.

The undercover officers arrived at the wanted terrorist’s house in the refugee camp near Shechem [Nablus] and arrested him, together with the rifle.

As the forces left Balata, violent riots began, with explosives, rocks, and other objects being thrown at the officers. The officers responded with riot dispersal tactics and non-lethal fire.

During the operation, a moped with two terrorists emerged. One of the terrorists got off the moped and fired a gun at Border Police officers, who immediately responded by firing and eliminating the terrorist.

The wanted man was transferred to the General Security Services (GSS), with no casualties reported to our security forces.