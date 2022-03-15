תלמידי נתיבות יוסף דוברות הדסה

Students from the Netivot Yosef yeshiva in MItzpe Yeriho arrived Monday to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, and broke into a "flash mob" dance.

The students arrived in order to bring joy to the patients, in honor of the Jewish month of Adar and the upcoming Purim holiday. They danced before the patients in the lobby of the campus' Davidson building.

Rabbi Moshe Klein, who serves as rabbi of Hadassah, was very moved by the yeshiva students' gesture.

"There is no joy other than bringing joy to others," he told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"The students from the Netivot Yosef yeshiva in Mitzpe Yeriho did well when they took care not only to rejoice themselves but also to bring joy to those who need it most, as Maimonides instructed on the matter of joy."