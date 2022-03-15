Dr. Orly Greenfield, the medical director for the Health Ministry's coronavirus education program, dismissed concerns of a new wave of coronavirus infections, but warned Israelis not to become complacent.

"We are not worried about a new wave, but we are worried about a rise in infections," she told Galei Tzahal.

"We should not become complacent. Coronavirus is still here, even if we do not expect an outbreak in the next few days. Now we are celebrating Purim - and we must continue to be careful."

On Monday, it was reported that a new variant of COVID-19, dubbed, "Deltacron," had been found in Israel.

Previously, the World Health Organization had said that Deltacron was limited to a small number of cases in France, the Netherlands, and Denmark.