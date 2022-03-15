White week of Purim: Light snow fell during the night and early morning Tuesday in Jerusalem. It also snowed in some areas of Samaria and the north.

Forecasters estimate that the snow is expected to fall during the day and spread to the central mountains at an altitude of more than 700 meters.

Today it rained locally from the north of the country to the northern Negev. There will be another slight drop in temperatures and the weather will continue to be exceptionally cold. From the afternoon the rain will diminish and stop gradually.

Tomorrow, Ta'anit Esther (the Fast of Esther), will be partly cloudy and the temperatures will rise slightly, but it will still be very cold. At night there is a chance of freezing temperatures at designated Purim festival sites.

On Thursday, Purim, it will be clear to partly cloudy. From noon, in the north of the country, there may be light local rain.

On Friday, mostly local rain is expected in the north of the country, and possibly in the center as well. There will be another slight rise in temperatures, but temperatures will still be below normal for the season.