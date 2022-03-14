The Sovereignty Movement called on Israeli leaders and right-wing lawmakers to condemn legislation passed last week by Congress to endorse the two-state solution.

Last Wednesday, the US House of Representatives voted to approve a massive $1.5 trillion omnibus spending plan, which included the Israel Normalization Act – a measure aimed at strengthening and expanding the Abraham Accords.

However, the act also affirms American support for the two-state solution and the formation of a “viable democratic Palestinian state”.

The Sovereignty Movement criticized the act’s inclusion of support for the two-state solution, and warned that Israeli leaders were ignoring an important measure targeting Israeli control of Judea and Samaria.

“We must not allow a situation where dealing with the events in the Ukraine will blind our eyes to the warning lights that are flashing in Washington,” the group’s leaders, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar,.said in a statement Monday night.

“It is incumbent upon the Prime Minister and the ministers of the Right to resolutely support the political opposition to establishment of a Palestinian state, as the Prime Minister himself expressed in his meetings with US President Joe Biden.”

“A state of that kind would also constitute a fatal blow to the Jewish-Zionist vision of a sovereign Jewish state throughout the entire promised Land of Israel, but would also constitute a clear and present security danger to the existence of the State of Israel as it would bring Iran to its border.”

“The prime minister must take a stand and once again clarify his position against the Senate's decision. One must remember and state that the vast majority of the people in Israel oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state and any political action promoting a step of that sort undermines the very foundations of Israeli democracy,” the movement said, emphasizing that an Israeli Prime Minister's stance, whatever it may be, regarding Israel's security and future must be implemented, even at the cost of a frontal confrontation with the US administration and its decisions.”

“This is how past prime ministers conducted themselves when making dramatic and substantive decisions regarding Israel’s future. Ultimately, they received recognition and admiration from the administration in Washington itself.”