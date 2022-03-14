A reporter for Fox News was injured while covering the Russian invasion Monday, the cable news network said Monday evening.

Benjamin Hall, a British-born journalist who has worked as a foreign affairs correspondent for Fox News since 2015, was injured outside of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, Fox News announced Monday, confirming that Hall had been hospitalized.

The network said it could not provide details regarding Hall’s condition, the nature of his injuries, or the circumstances of the incident which left him hospitalized.

Reminder that this is in a war zone, that information changes very quickly, and we are working as hard as possible to get the best information that we possibly can and get all of the details on what has happened," Fox News host John Roberts said.