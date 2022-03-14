Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla announced on Monday that his company will be donating profits from operations within the Russian Federation towards humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people.

Despite American sanctions, the West has continued shipping medical supplies to Russia, citing an ethical responsibility to provide basic medical care despite ongoing attacks by Russian troops.

“Ending delivery of medicines, including cancer or cardiovascular therapies, would cause significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people,” read a statement by the drug company.

The leading COVID-19 vaccine producer vowed, however, to put an end to operations in Russia with local suppliers now tasked with increased production of medical supplies and equipment, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

On Sunday night, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy urged the West to impose a no-fly zone on Russian flights over his country.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address, according to AFP.

He further said that over the last six days, 130,000 people had been rescued from the fighting due to humanitarian corridors, and that such measures were necessary to continue saving lives.

The White House dismissed the Ukrainian proposal, with press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that U.S. participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow.

"A no-fly zone would require implementation," as well as "deploying US military to enforce, which would potentially [lead to] direct conflict...with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of," asserted Psaki.

Sunday night’s comments from Zelenskyy came after at least 35 people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside the city of Lviv, near the Polish border.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russian planes fired around 30 rockets at the Yavoriv International Center for Peacekeeping and Security, located less than 15 miles from the border.