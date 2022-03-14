Rabbi Shalom Myers has had a fascinating life by most standards. Having served as a Jewish chaplain in the South African army, and taught for several years at Yeshivat Ohr Somayach, he is a beloved mentor to many. There is one special group, however, who know Rabbi Myers simply as “Abba.”

Nine years ago, Myers and his wife began hosting and mentoring religious “lone soliders.” These incredible young men risk their lives for Israel’s safety, despite having no parental support. Some are orphans. Others were disowned by their parents for joining the army.

The Myers family have established a shul, beit midrash, and even a living space for these lone soldiers, in order to provide them with the basics they need. Incredibly, they have hosted countless Shabbat meals, and shop themselves for basics like beds and blankets for the soldiers. They also visit army bases weekly, both training bases and those on the front lines from the Golan in the North to bases in Judea and Samaria and others on the border with Gaza and Egypt.

Now, however, they have hit a wall.

More donations are badly needed to provide basics to these soldiers so that they can have a safe, loving, kosher environment to live in.

Every day, these religious soldiers fight not only against Israel’s enemies, but against stigma within their own communities for their heroic choice. The Emek Lone Soldier Center’s crowdfunding campaign is the Jewish People’s chance to say “thank you.” Any and all help is deeply appreciated.