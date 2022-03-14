Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Monday morning said his country is conducting "intensive dialogue" with Israel on the issue of humanitarian aid for those fleeing the Ukraine war.

"Israel has taken on a complex but noble mission of an intermediary in search of peace and the end of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Yermak tweeted. "We also have an intensive dialogue with Israel regarding its participation in the humanitarian issues."

Yermak added that Ukraine officials are "in constant contact with the National Security Adviser and the Chairman of the National Security Council Eyal Hulata."

"The first results have already been reached: As part of the evacuation, Israel will begin to let in relatives of those Ukrainians who are already in this country.

"I thank my colleagues and I hope for the success of our joint diplomatic efforts."