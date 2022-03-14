A pregnant woman and her baby were killed in a Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in southeastern Ukraine last week, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Last Wednesday, Russian forces bombed a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, leaving a number of civilians buried under rubble.

One expecting mother who was injured in the attack was filmed by journalists as she was evacuated to another hospital.

On Monday, AP reported that the woman and her baby were fatally injured in the attack, and died as doctors tried to deliver her child.

After being rushed to another hospital, the woman underwent a cesarean section to deliver the baby, as her pelvis had been crushed by debris and her hip detached, surgeon Timur Marin said.

Emergency medical workers delivered the baby, but said that the child had “no signs of life”.

“Kill me now,” the woman said after she realized her baby was lost.

Within half an hour of the delivery of her stillborn child, the woman also died.

The woman’s husband took her body and that of their child shortly afterwards, and officials at the hospital were not able to identify her.