Jerusalem may be in for its second snowfall of the winter, forecasters said.

Monday will be partly cloudy or cloudy, and in northern and central Israel there may be light rainfall. Temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will be very cold.

Monday night will be partly cloudy or cloudy. During the night, local rain may fall, especially along the coastline. Towards morning, the rain will spread from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There may be light snowfall on the mountains, including in Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, there will be local rainfall from northern Israel to the northern Negev. There may be isolated thunderstorms, especially in northern Israel. In the mountains, including in Jerusalem, light snowfall is expected. In southern Israel there may be light local rainfall. Harsh winds will blow, and there is a slight chance that streams in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea areas will flood. Temperatures will drop slightly, and continue to be very cold.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will rise slightly, but the weather will still be very cold.