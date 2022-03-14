The apartment where the fire broke out in Petah Tikva

A two-year-old toddler was critically injured by smoke inhalation in a fire that broke out in an apartment at a residential building on Ichilov Street in Petah Tikva.

Magen David Adom (MDA) staff that were called to the scene treated her and evacuated her to Beilinson Hospital in the city, while performing resuscitation techniques.

Three more people lightly injured from smoke inhalation were also evacuated to the hospital.

Early Monday morning, an 80-year-old woman perished in a fire that broke out in her apartment in Be'er Sheva. MDA staff that were called to the burning apartment found the elderly woman with no signs of life and were forced to declare her death.

Senior MDA paramedic Yaron Barel and MDA paramedic Elad Schiff said, "We saw fire and thick smoke coming out of an apartment on the first floor. They told us that in the apartment lives an elderly woman, and there is very great concern."

"Immediately after the fire was extinguished and we could enter the apartment, searches were conducted, which found a woman of about 80 with no signs of life, and unfortunately we could do nothing but declare her death."

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.

On Sunday, two other elderly individuals died when a fire broke out in their home in the Galilee town of Yarka. Rescue forces called to the scene evacuated the two people, who were unconscious due to smoke inhalation. MDA staff were forced to declare the victims'' death.