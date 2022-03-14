The visitors who came this past Wednesday evening to the Emunah Bet Saba Elazraki Children’s Home in Netanya might have thought they’d been transported into another world when attending the Purim Carnival. For this glorious evening, the Children’s Home transformed into a vibrant fairground with meticulously lively pre-Purim celebrations.

Friends of the Children’s Home, the Inbar and Marius Nacht Family Foundation, initiated and sponsored this amazing party. The production was orchestrated by super-producer, Tali Yacobi, and the prestigious production firm, Adva. Over 350 children and staff members were swept away by the evening’s wonderful energy.

Events like these are conducted in a unique way at the Children’s Home because Yehuda, the director, and the staff, seek to provide an exciting holiday experience for their children. It’s heartwarming that people of love, kindness, and charity are there to help transform their vision into reality.

In every coroner of the carnival, a variety of fun surprises and activities awaited the children. A trampoline complex and art stands with hair braiding, face paint, and glitter tattoos weren’t the only highlight of everyone's night - the video games and virtual reality were as well. The children mingled among blowup dolls of singers they admire and actors disguised as fairytale characters who showcased their different talents throughout the night. They got to walk by amazing human statues on their way to the “Golda” ice cream booth as well as the popcorn, cotton candy, and gummy candy stands.

Only the ones who took part in the festivities can truly understand the meaning of this line from a famous song, “A revolution of joy, because we are family!”