Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, who is known as the "Mufti of Palestine," on Sunday called on the Muslim public to come to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and remain there in order to oppose what he described as "the call of extremist Jewish organizations to break into Al-Aqsa" during the holiday of Purim this week.

In a statement, Hussein said, "The settlers will try to bring whistles and costumes and they may dance and sing at the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the security of the Israel Police."

Hussein clarified in this context that the violation of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is "a heinous crime committed as part of the efforts to establish facts on the ground in violation of international law and in a manner that threatens the Arab and Islamic presence."

He called on international organizations to intervene to stop the "attack" on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning that Israeli policy could deteriorate the region into a religious war.

Hussein regularly claims that Israel is trying to “Judaize” Jerusalem and calls on Arabs to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque.