Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged world powers to end nuclear negotiations with Iran following an Iranian missile attack on the US consulate in the Iraqi city of Erbil.

In a video posted to his social media accounts and directed at US citizens, Netanyahu said, “The desperate rush to sign this flawed nuclear agreement with Iran is not only absurd, it’s downright dangerous.”

“Yesterday, Iran fired missiles in the vicinity of the American consulate in Iraq, and the US continues to charge ahead with the other powers to sign a nuclear agreement that will give the Ayatollahs a nuclear arsenal.”

The agreement, Netanyahu continued, “would also relieve sanctions and give them hundreds of billions of dollars in order to continue the terror that they waged yesterday and wage every day throughout the Middle East and the world.”

He warned, “This agreement is even worse than its predecessor, because in three years’ time, under this agreement, Iran will be a threshold nuclear state. It will have enough enriched uranium to create dozens and dozens of nuclear bombs, and it will have the ICBMs to deliver them to any place in the United States. That is unbelievable.”

This agreement “endangers not only my country Israel, but your country, the United States and the entire world,” Netanyahu stated.

“We should not let an aggressive rogue terrorist regime like Iran have nuclear weapons. Have we learned nothing?” he concluded.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal it signed with world powers, in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

There have been indications recently that a deal between Iran and world powers could be reached within days.

However, the talks were suspended on Friday and no timetable has been set for their resumption.