Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday night once again urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning its member states would be attacked by Russia.

"If you don't close our sky, it is only a matter of time before Russian rockets fall on your territory, on NATO territory," Zelenskyy said in a video address, according to AFP.

Zelenskyy recently urged the West to impose a no-fly zone for Russian flights over Ukraine.

The White House reacted coolly to Zelensky’s proposal, with White House press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that US participation in such a move would be tantamount to a direct conflict with Moscow.

"A no-fly zone would require implementation," she said, adding it would require "deploying US military to enforce, which would be ... potentially a direct conflict, and potentially a war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of."

Sunday night’s comments from Zelenskyy came after 35 people were killed and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with NATO member Poland.