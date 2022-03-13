Officials in the health establishment are very concerned about the increase in the coefficient of infection and coronavirus czar Prof. Salman Zarka has been warning in internal discussions of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections.

Channel 12 News reported on Sunday that the source of the increase in the coefficient of infection in recent days, from 0.65 to 0.85, is likely due to outbreaks in nursing homes and also due to carelessness following the fifth wave.

"COVID-19 is still here," Zarka warned, saying that efforts are being made to curb outbreaks in nursing homes by distributing home antigen tests, weekly PCR tests, and epidemiological investigations.

Next week will be critical and the number of patients in serious condition will be monitored, he said. "If we see an increase, unfortunately we will be in a trend of change that we will have to think about."

On Saturday, close to 4,000 positive cases were detected and the infection coefficient was 0.87.

The World Health Organization has warned in recent days that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and that there may be waves of infection and other variants.