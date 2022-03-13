The Jerusalem municipality lit up the walls of the Old City Sunday night with the Ukrainian flag and the Russian flag, a city spokesperson said.

Along with the Ukrainian and Russian flags, the municipality lit up the walls of the Old City with the words "Waiting for you".

"Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, is a city of peace and coexistence," the city said in a statement Sunday night.

"We support a ceasefire and reaching an understanding between the sides. We would like to accept the call by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to have a diplomatic dialogue between the two countries here in Jerusalem."

The move sparked criticism, however, with some chastising the city's decision to include the Russian flag.

Later Sunday night, the municipality removed the display entirely.