Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) is refusing to lift quotas on the number of Ukrainian refugees the country will accept, despite heavy pressure from within the Israeli government and from Ukraine, Channel 12 reported Sunday evening.

Last week, Shaked announced that Israel would temporarily host 25,000 Ukrainian citizens who are not eligible for Israel’s Law of Return.

"In total, Israel will temporarily host about 25,000 Ukrainian citizens until the crisis passes,” Shaked said in her announcement last week. “This is a very significant number in itself, on any scale. When you add to this the absorption of immigrants by virtue of the Law of Return, the magnitude of the challenge becomes clear. I have no doubt we will meet it successfully.

Now, with the 25,000-refugee quota nearly filled, Shaked is under pressure both from other Israeli leaders, as well as from Ukraine, to raise the quota, or to lift it entirely.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor) has called on Shaked to allow large numbers of Ukrainian refugees into Israel.

"Israel must stand on the right side of history, and give these refugees shelter. A people whose history has included many years of being refugees, it is not now permitted to shut its eyes in the face of this current refugee crisis."

Sources close to Shaked were cited in the Channel 12 report as saying that the Interior Minister is unwilling to raise the quota.

However, Shaked is reportedly prepared to agree to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara’s demand that immediate family members of Israeli citizens be excluded from the count of Ukrainian nationals accepted as part of the quota arrangement.

Shaked is slated to hold a press conference Sunday night at Ben Gurion National Airport to discuss the quota, and the Ukrainian embassy in Israel’s petition to the Israeli Supreme Court calling to lift the quota.