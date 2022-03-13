On Sunday morning, a bus veered off the road and crashed into a store on Achad Ha'am Street in Tel Aviv. Four people sustained mild injuries.

Paramedics and responders from MDA provided first aid to those injured at the scene and transported a 61-year-old man to Ichilov Hospital.

Two of the injured were passengers on the bus; a third person was passing by; and the fourth person was a woman who had been in the store when the bus crashed through the window.

MDA paramedics reported that, "When we reached the scene, we saw a bus that had crashed into a store window with chaos all around. We immediately began to search for people who had been wounded and assess their injuries and make sure that we were not dealing with anyone trapped under the bus or in the store. We found four people who needed treatment, and thank G-d they were only lightly wounded.

"A 61-year-old man had been on the bus at the time of the impact and he was taken to hospital. A woman who had been with him on the bus needed only first aid treatment, as did a woman who had been inside the stoor and a man who was walking by."