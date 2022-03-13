As winter draws to a close, temperatures are dropping again and Israel is seeing yet more rain after months during which the Kinneret has been steadily filling up.

On Sunday, skies will be partially cloudy to completely overcast. Local rain showers will fall mainly in the north of the country and possibly also in the center. Mount Hermon as well as other northerly areas wll see snowfall. In all parts of the country temperatures will be below the seasonal average.

On Monday, skies will continue to be mostly overcast and temperatures will drop further. During the night there will be localized rain showers, mostly along the coastal plain.

On Tuesday, virtually all parts of the country will see rain, from the very north to the northern Negev, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the north. Temperatures will drop even further, and on higher ground in the north and center of the country, including Jerusalem, there will likely be snow. There will be strong winds in most parts of the country. In the Judean Desert and the area around the Dead Sea, there may be flash floods.

On Wednesday, skies will still be overcast but the weather will be somewhat warmer although still well below the seasonal average.

Due to the severe weather conditions expected, the Jerusalem Municipality as well as the Mount Hebron Regional Council and the Binyamin Regional Council have moved up their Purim celebrations for schools and kindergartens, which will now take place on Monday instead of Tuesday.

"This year, due to the severe weather conditions expected, and maybe even snow, we will celebrate Purim in our schools a day earlier," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "We won't disappoint the children and so we will celebrate with fancy dress and parties on Monday instead. A happy Purim to everyone in Jerusalem."