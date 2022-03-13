Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky responded to the harsh criticism by Ukraine's Defense Minister of Israel's conduct during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"A person is not judged in his grief. I understand the emotions and desire of the Ukrainians that the whole world will be by her side one hundred percent. But there is no country in the world that does not think about its own interests," Brodsky said in an interview with 103FM.

According to him, the reality is that the President of Ukraine continues to talk to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett: "It is a fact that Zelenskyy has talked to Bennett five times already. He identifies Israel as one of the few countries that maintains open channels with both Russia and Ukraine."

Earlier, Mikhail Podolyak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team attempting to hammer out a ceasefire agreement with Russia, rejected reports that Bennett was advising Zelenskyy to surrender to Russia's demands.

"This is distorted information. The ultimatums in the initial Russian package were fundamentally unacceptable because they were based on a distorted perception of what Ukraine is, what the Ukrainian leadership is, the Ukrainian army and the like. Russia's expectation was for a quick operation that within a day, at most two, would lead to the desired result," Podolyak said.

He added, "Now, after 17 days of war, it seems to me that Russia understands much more where it has ended up and with what results it will emerge from this war. Therefore the package of Russian demands is taking on a more appropriate character. Bennett's government did not advise us to 'accept the Russian proposal', given the way Ukraine is fighting."