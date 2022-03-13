MK Miki Zohar (Likud) claimed in an interview with Channel 13 News on Saturday night that the opposition is in talks with one of the Knesset members in the coalition and those talks will lead to the dissolution of the Bennett-Lapid government.

"I know that there are negotiations with at least one MK in the coalition on its dissolution," he claimed.

Zohar called on his colleagues in the opposition to end the boycott of the Knesset committees and reach agreements with the coalition on the issue.

"I thought in the past that we should stop coming to the Knesset altogether, but today I think we should stop the boycott and go back to the committees, I talked about that with Netanyahu," he said.

On Friday, MK David Bitan (Likud) was asked during an interview with Radio 103FM whether there is a chance that this government will last until the rotation between Bennett and Lapid is implemented.

"The Citizenship Law was passed also with the support of the Likud. We have not seen such quarrels and conflicts in any other government, they were saved because the Knesset was going on break. The fall of the government will happen, I believe that is what will happen. The quarrels will do them in," replied Bitan.

When asked if he thought the opposition would be able to topple the government, Bitan said he believed it would happen, and commented on the bumps the opposition has encountered along the way.

"True, there were things that created problems. Like, for example, Deri's plea deal, and what happened with Netanyahu when they said there might be a deal. I do not want to say we will topple the government in a few months, I cannot provide an estimate, but it will happen in the near future," he predicted.

"The economic situation has improved thanks to what the Likud did. They succeeded thanks to the steam of the previous government, and it is not by chance that we are constantly rising in the polls," the Knesset member said.

He went on to say, "The government is working on only one thing, they are preserving it at all costs. I believe they will not get to the rotation. Bennett is a man of spins, he cannot be a mediator in such a war [between Russia and Ukraine], he glorifies himself. He ought to deal with what is happening in the State of Israel."