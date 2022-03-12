Israeli PM Naftali Bennett and Ukraine Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a lengthy phone call on Saturday evening.

During the conversation, which lasted over an hour, the two also discussed about possible options for ending the fighting in Ukraine, as well as Israel's efforts on the matter.

On Friday, it was reported that Bennett had pushed Zelenskyy to surrender the war to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Bennett's office denied the report.

On Saturday, more details were revealed, and a senior official in the Ukrainian government told Israel's Walla! news site that Bennett told Zelenskyy, "If I were in your place, I would think about the lives of my people, and take the offer."

Zelenskyy's response to Bennett was described as "short," and he was quoted as having responded, "I heard you."