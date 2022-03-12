Out of 2.5 million Ukrainians who have left their country following the Russian invasion, several thousand have arrived in Israel.

"We cannot make comparisons to the Second World War," Former Justice Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) told Kan 11. "There is an ethical distortion if we think that we are saving their lives. They are coming to us to earn a living, and because Israel is an amazing country."

He emphasized, "We know very well that those who enter will not leave - we see this with Africa - any child who begins to say three words in Hebrew, go try to get him out now. Anyone who comes to Israel is coming because Israel's economy is strong."

Ohana was referring to Israel's difficulty in removing African infiltrators from its borders. The infiltrators, which number in the tens of thousands, have been protected by Israel's Supreme Court, and resources intended for Tel Aviv's legal residents have been shunted to provide top-of-the-line facilities for the infiltrators' children.

In January, two infiltrators from Eritrea raped a special needs woman in Tel Aviv University.

In November 2021, 5.3% of Tel Aviv's infiltrators were found to have a criminal record. According to Israel Hayom, data revealed that even though dozens of criminal cases are opened against the infiltrators, they return to the streets over and over, and are suspected of committing crimes. The information shows that infiltrators, unlike the Israeli citizen, cannot be followed by law enforcement and prevented from committing his next crime.