The United Arab List (Ra'am) will not bring down the government, the party said.

In an official notice, Ra'am said its MKs voted against the Citizenship Law brought forth by the government, since it is "an inhuman and racist law."

Ra'am also added that there are those who demand it bring down the government, but the party's position on that matter is different.

"We are acting in this situation in a realistic and wise fashion," the party said. "We are learning our steps without being impulsive, and we see what our society will lose as a result of bringing down the government, when more right-wing parties will rise [to power], and what our society can gain [from the current situation]."

Ra'am then presented its accomplishments thus far during its time in the coalition, among them a plan for reducing crime and violence in Arab society, ending the enforcement against illegal building by Bedouin in the Negev, and recognition of three illegal Bedouin villages, as well as progress towards recognition of other illegal villages, a special five-billion NIS budget for the Negev, a significant portion of the budget allocated towards Arab towns, the construction of thousands of housing units, the Electricity Law, and more.

"Therefore, we believe that bringing down the government at this stage without fully utilizing the [political] process [of joining the coalition], and in light of the many issues which are urgent and which depend on our membership, it is irresponsible, also in light of our success in achieving many accomplishments in a very short period," Ra'am concluded.

"Our responsibility to our society obligates us to get the best out of this [political] process, so that we will be able to solve as many problems as possible in our society."