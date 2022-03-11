Leading Canadian Jewish community groups and institutions have issued a joint statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The statement expressed the organizations’ “horror and grave concern” over the situation in Ukraine, and said that the signatories were coming together in a show of support for Ukrainian Canadians and the people of Ukraine.

The statement was issued by B’nai Brith Canada, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), and Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) and also endorsed by nearly 200 Canadian Jewish institutions, including synagogues, federations and Hillel chapters.

“The Jewish community of Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and our friends and neighbours in the Ukrainian Canadian community during these horrifying times,” it said.

“Canadians have been appalled by the ongoing aggression against Ukraine and the devastation that has resulted, and we encourage our fellow citizens to remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom.”

The signatories urged the Canadian government to do what is necessary to ensure Ukraine remains an independent country and does not become de facto part of Russia.

“We call on the Government of Canada to do everything in its power to push back against Putin’s belligerence, protect the Ukrainian people, and, in the name of democracy, do what is required to defend the sovereignty of an independent and democratic Ukraine."

CIJA previously issued a statement – “CIJA stands with Ukraine” – on February 25, saying that the advocacy organization stood with “the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the people of Ukraine in opposing Vladimir Putin’s military aggression and violation of Ukrainian sovereignty.”

They explained that they are in touch with their counterparts at the World Jewish Congress who are closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, noting that Jewish Federations across Canada have been fundraising to help Jewish Ukrainians.

