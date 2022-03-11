Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, on Friday expressed disappointment over Israel’s handling of the Russian invasion of his country.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Korniychuk said his country is receiving lots of support from ordinary Israelis but “we see very little from the Israeli government in terms of support, in terms of the sanctions against the aggressor, in terms of our military and defense needs, and they know about it. Time is running out and unfortunately it’s not in our favor. That’s all I can tell you. I’m nobody to judge the Israeli government, honestly.”

Asked whether there is bad blood between Israel and Ukraine given that Israel feels that Ukraine is not responding kindly to Israel’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, the Ambassador replied, “I haven’t heard from Prime Minister Bennett whether he’s happy or unhappy, but clearly we need more aid from our friends and we do believe that Israel is our friend.”

“What I can tell you is that the Ukrainian President has a Jewish mom, and he always had more expectations from the Israeli government than what he’s getting. That’s all I can tell you,” Korniychuk added.

On Israel’s plan to accept refugees from Ukraine, the Ambassador said, “We have to admire the willingness of the Minister of the Interior, Shaked, to speak about that, and we had a meeting the day before yesterday. We provided our legal thoughts of where they should stay and we are waiting for more positive decisions in terms of the refuges.”

The quota of 5,000 refugees set by Shaked “is not acceptable at all,” Korniychuk clarified. “According to the current convention, which Israel is a party to, and according to your current legislation, you cannot provide any limits, and I very much hope we will get a positive solution for both parties.”

On the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, the Ambassador said they are not successful thus far.

“It will take some time unfortunately. Even though the people are suffering, but unfortunately we have no choice. We cannot surrender. And we will fight until the end,” he stated.

