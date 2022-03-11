A drone that was tracked over multiple NATO member states flew from Ukraine to Croatia where it crashed outside capital Zagreb on Thursday night, Fox News reported.

The crash caused a loud explosion and damage to parked cars. No injuries were reported, according to an Associated Press account of the event.

A NATO source said that the organization's “integrated air and missile defense tracked the flight path of an object which subsequently crashed in Zagreb.”

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said on Friday that the drone came from Ukraine. The Croatian government issued a statement saying that a “pilotless military aircraft” flew into Croatian airpsace from Hungary at 430 mph at an altitude of 4,300 feet before crashing.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said that the the drone was manufactured by Russia.

“We are not sure whether it belongs to the Russian or Ukrainian army,” Plenkovic said.

The Ukrainian defense ministry denied that the drone was Ukrainian, although the country does fly a model of a Russian build drone.

According to the Interfax Russian news agency, Ukraine put the blame on Russia. The Russian embassy in Zagreb responded, alleging the drone was manufactured by Ukraine and was a model not used by the Russians since the fall of the USSR in 1991.

