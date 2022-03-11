Canada on Friday announced that it will sanction Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, CBC News reported.

Abramovich is one of five top business leaders added Friday to Canada's list, and they join 32 organizations and companies association with Russian security and military services, the site said.

Abramovich, who owns Chelsea FC, holds a 28% stake in Evraz, a steel company with operations in Canada, CBC said.

Speaking to reporters in Warsaw, Poland, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "The sanctions on Russian officials and oligarchs like Abramovich are directed at them so that they cannot profit or benefit from economic activities in Canada — or the hard work of Canadians working in companies that they have investments in."

"We are obviously going to watch carefully, but we are confident that this will not impact the hard working Canadians who are doing good work in companies across the country."

In a statement quoted by CBC, Evraz said it does not consider Abramovich to have effective control of the company, and that as a minority shareholder he does not have a right to appoint or remove a majority of the members of the board, and he lacks the ability to ensure the company acts in "accordance to his wishes."

On Thursday, the UK government sanctioned Abramovich, as part of its response to Russia. A government press release quoted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying, "There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine."

"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."