Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said there are certain "positive shifts" in the talks between his country and Ukraine.

According to The Guardian, in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said: "There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me." He added that the talks with Ukraine occur "practically on a daily basis."

Also on Friday, Al Jazeera reported that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a televised address, "It is impossible to say how many days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it. For we have already reached a strategic turning point."

CNBC reported that satellite images from March 10 seem to show armored units "fanned out through the towns close to Antonov airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, with artillery howitzers thought to be situated in firing positions nearby."

According to the United Nations, over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion.