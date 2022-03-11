When Russia began its horrific invasion of Ukraine, most leaders announced it was an assault that could not be tolerated. After all, no nation can forcefully take over a sovereign one.

After many confessed that Mitt Romney was prescient and Barack Obama wrong about the Russian threat, a consensus formed that confronting Russia via crippling sanctions was the optimal plan.

The West, however, is overly dependent on Russian energy, so some countries — notably not the United States, which continues a psychotic war on our fossil fuel industry — scaled back their self-defeating climate agenda to liberate themselves from Russian oil.

As Vladimir Putin shells Ukrainian cities, the West points to atrocities as evidence we stand on the proper side of world order.

Not since Hitler’s invasion of Poland to start World War II have we seen such clear-cut distinctions between good and evil. The world has rallied against Russia, since it’s within our ability to return to modus vivendi and stop a nefarious regime from challenging said world order.

In contrast, the U.S., United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, and China seem willing to allow the Islamic Republic of Iran a legal path to nuclear weapons.

The new potential deal also lifts sanctions; saves Iran’s fledgling economy; funds its sponsorship of terrorist organizations around the globe; relaxes restrictions on ballistic missiles, which are Iran’s favored method of delivering nuclear weapons; and betrays our top allies, like Israel.

And somehow Russia is also involved.

Putin wants assurances that no matter what sanctions are imposed around his illegal invasion, Russia can maintain unfettered access to a sanction-free Iran. Russia intends to use the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism as a back channel to achieve its sordid goals.

The Biden administration argues that sanctions are unrelated to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and won’t impact its potential implementation. That’s disputable.

“How does one reconcile Biden’s statement that Putin is a pariah on the world stage because of his Ukrainian invasion on one hand, with the central role the administration gave him to negotiate the Iran Deal on the other?” a Republican consultant told Alpha News. “Putin knows the JCPOA creates a legal path for Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, and Biden gave Putin what he wants: recognition as an indispensable world leader. This weakens America’s ability to deal with the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East.”

In contrast to the Ukraine crisis, the White House is actively undermining the world order with this deceitful agreement, helping the proliferation of nuclear weapons and the spread of Islamic terrorism. All substantially increase the likelihood of war in the Middle East, where tens of thousands of innocents could be killed.

The last two Democrat presidents inexplicably, yet tellingly stood with Iran. Digest that.

Just last year, the Biden administration withdrew its support for Saudi Arabia in its battle against Iran’s Houthi proxies in Yemen. As Houthi rebels launched missiles against Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Biden inexplicably took the Houthis off our terror list.

Iran is responsible for one in three dead and wounded Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet we pay them, appease them, and may even buy their oil?

The concept of good versus evil does not only apply in Europe. The Iranian regime is evil and must be stopped, not assuaged or encouraged. A nuclear Iran cannot be allowed to occur.

The chain of appalling occurrences appears obvious to everyone except Team Biden.

A.J. Kaufman is a columnist for Alpha News. His work has appeared in RealClearPolitics, the Baltimore Sun, Florida Sun-Sentinel, Indianapolis Star, Orange County Register, St. Cloud Times, Star-Tribune, and across the Internet. He's also a semi-frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show, as well as KNSI and KTRH radio. The author of three books, Kaufman previously worked as a school teacher and military historian. Sent to Arutz Sheva by the writer.