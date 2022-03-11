Ingredients:

2 medium onions

2 tablespoons Tuscanini Olive Oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

garlic powder, to taste

2 cups Gefen Oat Milk (or any unsweetened parve milk), plus 1 additional teaspoon for egg wash if desired

1 cup hot water

1 and 1/2 cups instant potato flakes

1/3 to 1/2 cup spicy brown deli mustard

1 package Gefen Puff Pastry Squares (10 pieces)

1 egg (optional)

Prepare the Potato Filling

Warm the oil in a two-to-three-quart pot. Chop the onion and sauté until lightly golden, about 15 minutes.

Pour the oat milk into the pot, season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder and bring to a simmer. Add in the mashed potato flakes and stir. Remove from heat and continue to stir until smooth.

Mix in mustard. Slowly pour in hot water until smooth and creamy. (You may not need all of the water).

Allow the mixture to cool. This can be made ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator.

Assemble the Braided Potato Knishes

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lay out dough on a piece of Gefen Parchment Paper. Dough should be cold but not frozen. Spread a line of mashed potato down the center of each square.

Using a sharp knife, make horizontal slits on each side of the potato filling. “Braid” the strips of dough to cover the filling. Optionally, whisk an egg with a teaspoon of oat milk and brush over each knish.

Bake for approximately 20 minutes. Cool slightly before transferring to a serving platter.

Note: I used a package of 10 puff pastry squares to make individual knishes. The same recipe can be used to make two large knishes. (Two sheets of puff pastry).

Make Ahead: The knishes can be frozen raw or cooked. Freeze on a sheet tray and transfer to freezer zip-top bags once solid. If freezing raw, egg wash and bake from frozen.

