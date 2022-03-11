Ingredients

2 tablespoons Tuscanini Olive Oil

1 cup Shibolim Whole Wheat Flour

1/3 cup coconut sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 large banana

1/2 cup Gefen Almond Milk

Prepare the Banana Blueberry Muffins

Mash the banana in a bowl, then add the coconut sugar and olive oil. Mix well.

Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and combine with the banana mixture.

Lastly add in the almond milk and blueberries and combine everything well.

Add to a muffin pan and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 to 25 minutes.

Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to let them cool off.

Note: This recipe originally appeared on Love My Body.

Courtesy of Kosher.com